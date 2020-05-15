“Sarah Abad confirms breakup with Jay Contreras: ‘This has been heartbreaking and painful’”

Sarah Abad said that she and Jay Contreras will remain good friends.

Sarah Abad finally broke her silence and confirmed her breakup with Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras.

Earlier this week, news that they already parted ways started circulating online after Sarah left an emotional message on Jay’s Mother’s Day post on social media.

On Thursday night, Sarah took to her Instagram Stories to verify the said news.

“I appreciate all the love and overwhelming support people have sent and continue sending our way, most especially to all my friends who have tried to reach out. Soon, I might have the courage to talk to all of you,” she said.

READ: Have Kamikazee vocalist Jay Contreras and wife Sarah Abad separated?

She added, “Please know that Jay and I will remain good friends and loving parents to our kids. It would be a new journey for both of us. This has been heartbreaking and painful, but always praying for strength and acceptance. Thank you.”

The couple got married in January 2009. They have two kids.