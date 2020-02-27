“Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli spotted shopping for kitchenware for their house”

A few days after their wedding, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli were spotted buying kitchenware for their home.

A few days after their much talked about wedding, Sarah Geronomo and Matteo Guidicelli were spotted shopping for their home. In an Instagram video uploaded by Vicki Belo, the couple can be seen enjoying their time while buying kitchenware at a local store.

“So happy to see Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli @matteog @justsarahgph doing normal husband and wife duties . @scarletsnowbelo is trying to help them pick out glassware in Rustans but I don’t think she’s helping that much 🤣 Matteo though is so sweet and patient with her,” Dr. Vicki posted on social media.

According to Dr. Vicki, the Popstar Royalty is moving to her new house so that was why they went shopping.

The doctor also shared what Matteo told her was his wish for his new wife.

“He told me his only wish for Sarah is to be the happiest woman in the world ♥️ #AshMatt,” Vicki wrote.