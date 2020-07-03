“Sarah Geronimo attends sister-in-law Giorgia Guidicelli’s gender reveal party”

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli helped celebrate another milestone in their family last July 2.

After getting married to Matteo Guidicelli last February, Sarah Geronimo is happily enjoying domestic life under quarantine with her new husband for the past four months. Aside from enjoying spending more time together, the couple also enjoy regularly visiting and bonding with Matteo’s family who are based in the south.

Last July 2, Matteo’s older sister Giorgia held her gender reveal party in her home with husband Ian Dato. The party was an intimate gathering of their closest family members. The couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Giorgia shared photos of the party on her Instagram account that same day which showed Matteo and Sarah enjoying the afternoon with their family. Matteo revealed through his Instagram Stories how proud he was of the cupcakes baked by Sarah that same day.

Sarah has always had a close relationship with her sister-in-law Giorgia even before she got married. She even served as Giorgia’s maid of honor during the latter’s own wedding last December 2019.