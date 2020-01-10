“Sarah Geronimo, Judy Ann Santos, and other celebs greet Sharon Cuneta on her 54th birthday”

Megastar Sharon Cuneta enjoys some heartfelt messages from fellow celebrities of the Kapamilya network.

After turning 54 last January 6, Your Face Sounds Familiar host Sharon Cuneta has been having an extended celebration with numerous celebrities like Sarah Geronimo and Judy Ann Santos greeting her on her special day.

Sarah Geronimo

“To the one and only Megastar, Ms. Sharon Cuneta. Kasi si ate Sharon she insisted that it’s okay for me to call her Ate kasi grabe megastar ito parang awkward to call her ate. Ate Sharon maraming, maraming salamat sa inspirasyon at sa humility na binigay ninyo bilang example sa akin at sa generosity na ipinakita niyo sa aming lahat. I will forever be thankful sa lahat ng suporta at pagmamahal na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Ang wish ko para sa inyo ay ipagpatuloy ang iyong true happiness, ang love for you and your family, sa lahat ng mga kaibigan ninyo sa buhay, good health of course ate Sharon para sa inyo at sa mahal niyo sa buhay. We love you.”

Judy Ann Santos

“Alam mong marami kaming nagmamahal sa iyo kahit ano pang mangyari, magunaw man ang mundo, magkakakasama at magkakaibigan pa rin tayo. Ganun ka-importante ang friendship natin. And of course welcome back to being a Kapamilya at ABS-CBN. We’re always naman Kapamilya at nakataga na yan sa bato at puso at isipan ng mga tao. We welcome you back ate Sharon at ABS-CBN. We love you so much. Happy 2020. It’s going to be happy!”

Jed Madela

“You have people who love you. You are surrounded by people who want the best for you. You inspired me so much. I just wish you good health and of course, happiness. Thank you Ate Shawie for loving us and inspiring us. We love you so much.”

Billy Crawford

“Ate Shawie first of all a happy happy birthday to you. We’re all super excited because you are still a Kapamilya. We love you so much. Eto pa maganda magsasama-sama ulit tayo sa Your Face Sounds Familiar so I’m really, really hoping for more joy, more happiness for you and your family.”

Gary Valenciano

“You know it’s been a long time since I saw you but there are two things I want to say. I’m so excited to hopefully work with you again soon and second, kapatid is happy, happy birthday. You are one person who has gone through one of the most colorful lives of any artist that I have ever known. I’m hoping that the colors that are generated this month or this year, will be some of the best ones of yet for you. God bless you. I’ll see you sis. I love you very much.”

Ogie Alcasid

“I’m so so excited dahil we’re going to work together again. I’m so thrilled. I’m blessed that I have you as a girl friend. Belated happy birthday to you.

“I just want to say that I have you in my life. I feel blessed that God put us together as friends. Happy birthday sweetheart. I love you. Enjoy your day.”

Regine Velasquez

“Alam mo naman kung anong laman ng puso ko hindi ba? At ikaw yun. Alam na ng asawa ko yun. Gusto ko kang batiin ka ng happy, happy birthday. you know the concert we did was such a milestone not only because I’m doing this concert with Sharon Cuneta but because also I got the chance to know you and I am so proud and so happy that I’m one of your friends. Salamat sa pagkakataong makilala ka. Happy, happy birthday. I love you to the moon and back ate.”

Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan

“Surprise! And happy birthday to you Sharon my wife, the love of my life. I wish you happiness, good health, and more success. We’re so proud of you, maraming trabaho, maraming blessings. I wish you all the best. I wish you success. Congratulations and I love you very much.”

Nyoy Volante

“What do you wish for someone who has everything and is loved by everyone? Yun nga, since maraming nagmamahal sa kanya, na yung mga minamahal niya sa buhay can be always there to support her and to make her happy. Happy Birthday, ninang!”

Onyok Pineda

“Wish ko po lagi kayong maging masaya at saka lagi kayong gabayan ni God, na yung blessings padating lang ng padating sa inyo para makapag-inspire din kayo ng mga ibang tao.”

Chunsa Jung

“Tita Shawie thank you sa lahat ng mga magaganda niyo pong sinabi sa akin sa Your Face and sana palagi kayong mag-e-enjoy sa life and huwag kayong mag-gi-give up with anything because God is always there to guide you.”

Xia Vigor

“Tingin ko dahil madami na kayong love sa puso ninyo, madami na kayong happiness at saka good health naman kayo, ang i-w-wi-wish ko na lang sa inyo yung peace sa world niyo at sa buhay niyo po. Lagi niyo po tandaan na lagi akong nandito para i-support po kayo. We love you po.”