“Sarah Geronimo, Kathryn Bernardo as muses for PBA opening ceremony”

Sarah Geronimo and Kathryn Bernardo led two of the basketball teams at this year’s PBA opening ceremony.

Kapamilya stars Sarah Geronimo and Kathryn Bernardo stole the spotlight at the opening of the 45th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) cup as the two graced the highly-anticipated sports event.

Clad in green and blue dresses respectively, Sarah Geronimo served as muse for Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters while Kathryn Bernardo led the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok.

The two Kapamilya stars also posed for a photo together backstage.

Other Kapamilya stars who made an appearance at the event were Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez (San Miguel Beermen) and Ariella Arida (TNT KaTropa).

The 45th PBA Opening Cup was held at the Araneta Coliseum.