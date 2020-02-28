“Sarah Geronimo on what makes her complete: ‘Tunay na pagmamahal na hindi nagbabago perpekto ka man o hindi’”

In a once viral video that has resurfaced online, Sarah Geronimo shared her life realizations.

Following the controversial wedding of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, old clips and interviews of the PopStar Royalty has resurfaced again.

One of the videos that has reemerged on the internet is a video of Sarah during her 15th anniversary concert tour in the US. In the said clip, the singer became emotional when she started sharing about her life experiences.

“Ito na pala ‘yun. It hit me. ‘Yung mga napapanood ko na videos ni MJ (Michael Jackson), ‘yung sigawan, ‘yung palakpakan ng tao. Minsan may naluluha pa, gusto kang mahawakan lang. Grabe po. I realized na hindi po pala ako handa don. Ginusto ko pong maibahagi ‘yung talento ko pero hindi po talaga ako handa don sa hinihingi ko. Lalong-lalo na ‘yung pressure to always do good, maging role model ka, maging perpekto ka. Mahirap po,” an emotional Sarah said.

During her speech, Sarah shared her realization on what can truly complete a person.

“I’ve been asking myself bakit I feel empty. Hindi ‘yung successful na shows o mga hits ang makakapagkompleto sa’yo at ang makakapagpasaya sa’yo bilang isang tao, kundi ‘yung tunay na pagmamahal na hindi na nagbabago perpekto ka man o hindi,” she stated.

Sarah and Matteo got married on February 20 in a “secret wedding.” It was reported that Sarah’s mother Divine allegedly caused a scene at the wedding venue.