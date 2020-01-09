“Sarah Geronimo, Rachelle Ann Go attend block screening of ‘Write About Love’”

Sarah Geronimo and Rachelle Ann Go on Wednesday attended a block screening of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entry “Write About Love” to support their fellow singer and good friend, Yeng Constantino.

The Pop Rock Royalty, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Joyce in “Write About Love”, expressed her gratitude to the two singers for supporting her film by posting on Instagram their group photo, captioned, “Mi labs”.

Aside from Sarah and Rachelle, the star-studded block screening was also attended by Nyoy Volante, Jaya, Moira dela Torre and her husband, Jason Marvin.

“Write About Love” tells the story of a young female writer (Miles Ocampo) who teams up with a seasoned male writer (Rocco Nacino). Both must work together to rewrite the script of an unfinished love story (with characters played Yeng and Joem Bascon).

Aside from Yeng’s Best Supporting Actress win, the romance drama movie also bagged several awards at the MMFF Gabi ng Parangal such as Best Screenplay, 2nd Best Picture, Best Musical Score, Best Editor (Vanessa de Leon), Special Jury Prize (director Crisanto B. Aquino), and Best Original Song Award for Yeng’s original song, “Ikaw Ang Akin”.