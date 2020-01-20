“Sarah Geronimo reacts to ‘Tala’ entering Billboard chart”

After “Tala” entered the World Digital Song Sales chat of Billboard, Sarah Geronimo extended her gratitude to her fans in an episode of ASAP on Sunday, January 19.

“Mabuhay ang musikang Pilipino. Tala Nation, ibabalik ko po sa inyong lahat truly ang pasasalamat po at papuri. Maraming maraming salamat. Ang success po ng ‘Tala’ ay sa totoo lang, success po nating lahat,” Sarah said.

She also expressed her appreciation for her fans’ initiative to do a flash mob for the benefit of the Taal volcano victims.

“Salamat po sa Popsters na nag-organize ng ‘Tala Para sa Taal’ flash mob for a cause. They partnered with Philippine Red Cross. Maraming salamat po. Sa mga kababayan natin sa Batangas, sana po nakatulong po kami. Talaga naman po na nakakatuwa na ang ‘Tala’ ay nakakapagbigay ng liwanag at pag-asa sa maraming tao. Maraming salamat po,” she stated.

“Tala” became a viral hit in the latter part of 2019 after a video of a group dancing to the tune of the song made rounds online. The music video has already gained more than 50 million views on YouTube.