“Sarah Geronimo speaks on wedding with Matteo Guidicelli for the first time”

Sarah Geronimo got teary-eyed during ASAP as she expressed her gratitude to those congratulating her and husband Matteo Guidicelli.

Sarah Geronimo, who returned to ASAP earlier today, did not hold back her tears as her co-hosts congratulated her for the new milestones in her life — including her marriage to Matteo Guidicelli.

Sarah, who performed Abba’s “Dancing Queen” for the opening of the show, joined Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Luis Manzano, and Erik Santos, and more to talk more about her recent wedding.

“Gusto ka namin batiin. Gaya ng milyong milyong nagmamahal sa’yo at kay Matteo, binabati ka namin ng best wishes and congratulations. Asahan mo na sa lahat ng panahon, maaasahan mo kami ni Ate (Regine Velasquez),” Ogie, who also joked about giving her a washing machine, told the Popstar Royalty.

Meanwhile, Luis joked about Sarah naming her future child after some of the OPM institutions in the country.

“Isang lambing lang ang hihingiin namin sa’yo. Kung saka-sakali man na dumating na ang tamang oras na kayo ni Matt ay magkakapanganay na, ang hinihingi namin na sana ipangalan mo sa magiging bata ay Piolo Luis Ogie Reg Martin Zsa Erik Geronimo Guidicelli,” the host said.

Erik, on the ther hand, shared how happy he is for his close friend.

“Kaming mga kaibigan niya sa Champions, sobra kaming masaya para sa’yo Sarah. Sobrang saya ng puso namin dahil alam namin yung mga pinagdaanan ni Sarah. Ngayon na sobrang happy mo na, happy kami para inyo ni Matt,” he said.

Sarah, for her part, expressed her gratitude to all the people who wished her all the best in her married life.

“Abot-abot lang po ang pagpapasalamat sa lahat po ng sumusuporta, for your best wishes. Maraming salamat po,” she said.

March 1 holds a special heart in Sarah’s life as she won the singing competition “Star For A Night” exactly 17 years ago today.

“17 years. Maraming salamat po sa Panginoon dahil umabot ako ng 17 years,” she stated.

During the show, she also marked the success of “Tala” which has now reached 100 million views on YouTube.

“Kayo naman po talaga ‘yung reason kung bakit naging successful ‘yung song na ‘yun. To everyone who danced to it, thank you,” she said.