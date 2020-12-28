“Sarah Geronimo spends Christmas with mom’s side of the family”

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidecelli spent Christmas with the Tuas.

Sarah Geronimo got to spend time with her mother’s side of the family for Christmas this year.

While Sarah and Matteo also got to celebrate Christmas with the Guidicellis, it is quite notable that the popstar also got to spend one of the most important days of the year with her relatives from her mom’s side of the family.

While Sarah’s parents are nowhere to be seen, Sarah’s uncle, aunt, and cousins from her Tua side of the family were present in the photos circulating online.

In a Christmas message he gave earlier this month, Matteo shared the importance of spending quality time with families.

“I know this year has been very, very difficult … people have been going through ups and downs in this very big situation and a very big situation that has changed everybody’s lives,” he said.

He added: “But I hope this Christmas everybody finds that family time, that precious moment with your family to say I love you and thank you.”

Born Sarah Asher Tua Geronimo, the popstar married Matteo Guidicelli — in a wedding kept a secret from her parents — earlier this year.

Her wedding has been the subject of controversy after a scuffle allegedly ensued at the ceremony following the unexpected arrival of the Divine Geronimo at the venue.

Sarah has remained mum about the issue, but her husband has spoken about it on multiple occasions.

In an Instagram post confirming their marriage, Matteo addressed the rumors about the events that transpired during the wedding ceremony.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2014 and announced their engagement in November 2019, five years later.

Earlier this month, Sarah confirmed that she and Matteo moved into a house after months of living in a condominium unit.