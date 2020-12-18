“Sarah Geronimo talks about decision to move to a new house with Matteo Guidicelli”

Sarah Geronimo recently moved into a new house.

Sarah Geronimo answered questions about her married life in Vicki Belo’s latest vlog.

The 32-year-old pop superstar — who showed off her baking skills by creating banana bread with the doctor-to-the-stars — talked about her husband whom she adores for being thoughtful and endearing not just to her but to other people as well.

“Matt has always been very sweet. And ano ‘yan, thoughtful. Tsaka clingy nga po, totoo. Sa lahat ng mga kasama niya, very trusting siya. Tapos na-i-endear agad siya lahat. Tapos ‘yung gusto niya kasama niya palagi, ganu’n,” Sarah said.

When asked if she ever had a crush on Matteo, Sarah said: “Naging crush. Parang, ang cute naman ng tao na ‘to.”

Sarah also talked about her maturity and that of Matteo, saying both of them have their own set of maturities in different aspects of life.

“’Yung maturity naman magkaiba eh. Merong mga bagay na mature siya, ako immature. Tapos feeling ko mas mature ako sa bagay na ‘to tapos siya malapit na,” Sarah said.

Meanwhile, Sarah talked about moving into a four-bedroom house with Matteo last October, saying both of them prefer to have an outdoor setup.

“Nag-move kami October lang. Mas mentally healthy for us na may outdoor talaga, may garden, ayun po,” she said.

According to Sarah, she and Matteo are just renting out a house for the meantime. “Rent lang po. And cheaper po ‘yung rent namin so mas magaan,” she said.

Sarah and Matteo used to live in a condo in Makati according to reports.

Sarah was also asked how she likes to wooed by her husband. To which she said: “Eh ako words po talaga. ‘Mahal mo ba ako?’ Mga ganu’n. Or mga pa-cute. Mga … ewan ko ba sa babae, parang mga timang.”

On how they sleep together, she said: “Kapag mainit talagang [magkalayo] kami pero [nakatanday] pa din.”



Asked if she likes spooning with Matteo, she said: “Okay naman po.”

