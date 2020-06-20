“Sarah Geronimo teases having a new version to her 2003 song ‘Sa Iyo’”

Remember Sarah Geronimo’s song ‘Sa Iyo’? It’s about to have a “refreshed version.”

‘Popstar Royalty’ Sarah Geronimo, on Friday night, June 19, went nostalgic and posted about her former hit ‘Sa Iyo’ on Twitter.

Sharing a brief clip from her song’s music video that had some dance moves, she tweeted, “Sa Iyo was released over 17 yrs ago. Grabe how time flies! Ang bilis ng panahon! Bagong bago pa ako sa industriya at struggle pa ako noon sa confidence lalo na sa shoot. I was so nervous and shy!”

In a succeeding Tweet, Sarah added, “Pero this was just the beginning at sobra akong thankful for all the blessings that came into my life.”

Furthermore, she teased having a new version to this song that was initially released as part of her first album, Popstar: A Dream Come True, in 2003.

“At para sa mga naka appreciate ng Sa Iyo, stay tuned baka mag refreshed version coming soon para inyo.”

Following the success of ‘Tala,’ which also became a dance hit, fans cannot wait to hear this “refreshed version” of ‘Sa Iyo.’

Woah! can’t wait for the refreshed version of “Sa Iyo” It’ll gonna be a new dance craze!

