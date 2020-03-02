“Sarah Geronimo’s former bodyguard settles for two hundred thousand pesos on case versus Matteo Guidicelli”

The bodyguard denies that Divine Geronimo is dictating his decisions despite claims that he was asked not to settle with Matteo Guidicelli’s camp.

Sarah Geronimo’s former close-in security Jerry Tamara has agreed to settle with VIVA for 200 thousand pesos after failing to secure an initial 1.5 million pesos settlement demand from chairman Vic Del Rosario. Tamara had sought the settlement as payment for damages after Matteo Guidicelli had allegedly punched him in the neck during the actor’s secret wedding to Sarah.

On Monday, March 2, Raffy Tulfo released on YouTube the video taken during the encounter between Tamara and Del Rosario last February 26. They had initially expected Sarah and Matteo to be at the meeting but both had taping sessions that they could not leave.

Tamara, who was accompanied by Tulfo to the VIVA office, initially demanded 1.5 million pesos to settle the case involving him and Kapamilya actor Matteo during a closed-door meeting with the VIVA big boss.

VIVA then gave Tamara a counteroffer of 100,000 which the latter declined right away as he claimed he needed more money for a fresh start.

After the meeting, Tamara then told Tulfo that he would agree to settle with no money involved if Guidicelli agrees to apologize and meet with him personally at the headquarters of TV5.

But Tulfo immediately responded that what he was asking for was impossible as ABS-CBN, considered as Matteo’s home network, would most likely not agree to it.

Tamara went on to reveal that Sarah’s mother Divine Geronimo had told him not to settle with Guidicelli’s camp, but denied that the Geronimo matriarch was dictating his decisions.

“Dapat nasa proseso daw. ‘Yung ginawa ni Sir Matteo dapat panagutan ang mga pangyayari at malinis ‘yung pangalan,” Tamara shared.

When asked if Mommy Divine is dictating what he should do, he answered: “Hindi po, Sir. Kusang loob po talaga, Sir, na pumunta sa inyo.”

He added: “Gusto lang naman talaga maayos na para wala na ring gulo. Gusto ko rin kaharap sina Ma’am Sarah at Sir Matteo talaga.”

Two days after the meeting, Tulfo tried contacting Tamara again to no avail. But when the show tried to reach out to VIVA, a representative of the talent management company revealed that Tamara had taken a settlement of 200,000 pesos.

On February 29, Tamara sent Tulfo a text message thanking him for his help.

It can be recalled that Tamara accused Guidicelli of punching him in the neck during the latter’s secret wedding last February 20, 2020. This was later denied by Matteo and by their relationship counselor Letty Fuentes who was also present at the venue.