“Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ lands on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart”

Indeed, Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ continues to make history.

To say Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala” is one of the most successful Filipino songs today is an understatement — and proof of that is its international success.

On Twitter, Billboard revealed that Sarah Geronimo’s massive hit debuted on the 12th spot of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart — four years since the Popstar Royalty released the said song.

Also included in the list are K-Pop groups Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK, and BTS, among others.

According to Billboard, the digital song sales charts ranks the top-downloaded songs from across different genres.

Released as part of Sarah Geronimo’s twelfth studio album The Great Unknown, “Tala” recently hit 50 million views on YouTube. It also currently holds the second spot on the iTunes Philippines chart.

Meanwhile, VIVA Records released an acoustic version of “Tala” on Spotify.

In 2019, “Tala” became an anthem thanks to the LGBT community who performed the said song in events and a viral video which featured a group of volleyball players.