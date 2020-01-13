“Sarah Lahbati holds bachelorette party in Hong Kong”

Two months before her much-anticipated wedding with Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati treated her friends to a bachelorette party in Hong Kong.

The actress-host checked in at luxury hotel Upper House with her soon-to-be brother-in-law Raymond Gutierrez and close friends Rufa Mae Quinto, Boom Sason, and Rajo Laurel, among others.

She earlier held her bridal shower in Manila with her other close friends, including Bela Padilla and Coleen Garcia. Richard’s mother, Annabelle Rama, was also among the special guests.

LOOK: Sarah Lahbati’s intimate bridal shower

Sarah and Richard are set to tie the knot on March 2020 in a ceremony that will take place in Manila.