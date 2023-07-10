Sarah Mary Chadwick Shares New Single ‘Looked Just Like Jesus’

Melbourne-via-New Zealand singer-songwriter Sarah Mary Chadwick has shared new single ‘Looked Just Like Jesus’, the second to be lifted from her forthcoming album Messages to God. It’s a characteristically heartrending cut that foregrounds Chadwick’s distinctive vocals with lilting piano and electronic flourishes.

“My Mother thought that my first boyfriend looked like an artist’s rendition of Jesus that she had hanging on her classroom wall at the Catholic school she taught at,” Chadwick said of the new song in a statement. “Jesus on the wall had blue eyes and sandy coloured collar length floaty hair, and golden skin. I like to indulge in an idea of God. It gives a name to a feeling of being in love with how beautiful the world is.” Watch the accompanying video for ‘Looked Just Like Jesus’ below.

Sarah Mary Chadwick – ‘Looked Just Like Jesus’

[embedded content]

Chadwick announced Messages to God last month alongside lead single ‘Shitty Town’. The follow-up to 2021’s Me & Ennui Are Friends, Baby will arrive Friday, 15th September via cult American independent label Kill Rock Stars. The album was recorded with executive producer Tony Espie, whose mixing and engineering credits include all three of The Avalanches‘ studio albums.

“I can never thank him enough for the joy and love he brought to this record,” Chadwick said of Espie’s contributions when announcing Messages to God last month. “This record is very dear to me and I hope it will be to you too.”

