Sarah McLeod Announces 2023 East Coast Tour

Sarah McLeod will head out on tour throughout June 2023, bringing audiences another round of her One Electric Lady show which she first kicked off back in 2021. The tour will begin on Thursday, 1st June in Eumundi in Queensland, with shows locked in through all east coast states and South Australia. It’ll wrap up with a show at Lizottes in Newcastle on Sunday, 25th June.

McLeod will be playing stripped-back versions of tracks from her extensive back catalogue, which includes numerous solo albums as well the output of her band The Superjesus. See all the dates and details of the tour below.

McLeod has only recently wrapped up a tour with The Superjesus, who were on the road supporting their recent single ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love)’. The band also landed a support slot on the recent KISS tour.

The Superjesus have been consistently active since reforming in 2015, heading out on numerous national tours and releasing new music in the form of the Love And Violence EP and other singles. They spent a large chunk of 2019 on an anniversary tour for their classic record Jet Age, which launched singles like ‘Gravity’ and ‘Secret Agent Man’.

“We’re more than just a relic band,” McLeod in a statement at the time that tour was announced. “We’ve got a lot of good songs in us, people seem to like us – we could be doing this for the rest of our lives. So we started writing again, and it’s really fun.”

McLeod’s last solo record was Rocky’s Diner which dropped in 2017.

Sarah McLeod One Electric Lady Tour Dates

Thursday, 1st June – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD

Friday, 2nd June – Jindalee Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 3rd June – The Royal Hotel, Nundah QLD

Saturday, 10th June – The Grace Emily, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 15th June – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Friday, 16th June – The Workers Club, Fitzroy VIC

Thursday, 22nd June – The Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW

Friday, 23rd June – The Vanguard, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 24th June – The Heritage Hotel, Bulli NSW

Sunday, 25th June – Lizottes, Newcastle NSW

Tickets are on sale now via Sarah McLeod’s website.

