“Sarah’s mother allegedly made a scene at her daughter’s wedding: ‘May shouting na naganap. Talagang inaawat’”

Vic del Rosario reportedly had to intervene and stop Divine Geronimo from making a scene at her daughter Sarah and Matteo Guidicelli’s wedding, according to reporter MJ Felipe.

ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe shared on his radio show that a source of his claimed that Sarah Geronimo’s mother Divine allegedly caused a scene at the wedding of the pop star and Matteo Guidicelli on February 20. He said that VIVA’s Vic del Rosario even had to go the wedding to stop Divine.

“So nakita niya na something really happened, may shouting na naganap, talagang inaawat, pinipigilan. At ang kuwento pa sa akin ng source ko, I don’t know if this is true, kailangan pang dumating ni Boss Vic para pigilan si Mommy Divine,” MJ said in his radio show “OMJ!” on DZMM last February 22.

He added that his source confirmed that despite what happened, the couple’s wedding pushed through.

“I will not reveal my source, siyempre, pero nakuha ko talaga ‘yung yes, natuloy ang kasal. Noon pa lang pa nakapagbigay ng go-signal sa lahat,” the reporter said.

Prior to the wedding that day, MJ also shared that Sarah was apparently calm during the taping of The Voice Teens , amid the rumors about her wedding making headlines that morning.

“Tuloy-tuloy si Sarah, walang bakas ng pagmamadali. Tumatawag si Mommy Divine, chine-check kung tapos na bang mag-taping si Sarah. Siyempre kasi umaga pa lang pumutok na ‘yung balita, ‘di ba? So parang nakatunog na rin si Mommy Divine,” he shared.

The staff noticed though that the Popstar Royalty left the set after the taping all by herself.