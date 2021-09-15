Sara’s ‘Hugpong’ party ‘hopeful’ Duterte will drop VP bid

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is likely to withdraw his decision to seek the vice presidency in the May 9, 2022 elections, an official of his daughter’s political party said on Wednesday.

Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP)Secretary General Anthony Del Rosario said the party was “hopeful” Duterte would still choose to give way to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is being pushed to run for president.

Duterte-Carpio had said she has decided not to vie for the presidency after her father accepted the endorsement of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) to run for vice president.

The two have agreed that only one of them will join the elections at the national level.

“Based on what we’re seeing, although the President has already accepted the nomination of his party, PDP-Laban, to run as vice president, there is still hope that [he] might reconsider his plans for 2022 and hopefully give way for the possibility of Mayor Sara running for president,” Del Rosario said in an interview.

“Right now, it’s still early to talk to the President about our desires in the organization. I think the first step really here is just to get members [….] to join the organization,” he added.

The HNP was formed by Duterte-Carpio in 2018.



Even though there are only less than three weeks left before the filing of certificate of candidacy (COCs), Del Rosario said “a lot can still happen.” This was similar to what presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. has been saying of Duterte’s political plans.

The newly formed “Hugpong Para Kay Sara,” which was co-led by Del Rosario, had urged the President not to run for vice president. Del Rosario said he hopes the growing support for the citizens’ movement will also help change Duterte’s mind.

The filing of certificates of candidacy (CoCs) for all aspiring candidates is scheduled from October 1 to 8.