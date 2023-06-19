Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Naturally: Foodsterr Introduces Dark Robust Maple Syrup

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Foodsterr , a local brand, importer and distributor of superfoods, is delighted to unveil its latest addition to its product lineup – Dark Robust Maple Syrup from Canada. Like whisky, maple syrup sourced from different locations boasts its own unique character. After sampling the various flavor profiles, Foodsterr has found the best match for local tastebuds. Indulging your sweet tooth often involves consuming a lot of processed sugars as most commercially available breakfast syrups in Singapore are made with corn syrup with added coloring and flavoring. In contrast to dense artificial sweeteners, organic Grade A maple syrup from Foodsterr brings a healthier option that is perfectly suited to Singaporean tastes.

With a low glycemic index of around 54, maple syrup provides a slower and more sustained release of sugar into the bloodstream compared to traditional sugar and high-fructose corn syrup to avoid spikes in blood sugar levels. Maple syrup isn’t just a sweet delight, it is a treasure trove of essential vitamins and minerals. This liquid gold is infused with vitamins like riboflavin and thiamin, known to fuel your body with energy and promote overall health. As you savour it in desserts, marinades and beverages, maple syrup also provides a boost of essential minerals, including potassium, calcium, and manganese.

The production process for organic maple syrup begins with tapping the maple trees in early spring when the sap flows most abundantly. The sap is then collected and boiled down to remove excess water, resulting in a concentrated syrup. Once filtered, the result is authentic maple syrup that encapsulates the essence of nature, free from artificial additives and filled with natural goodness. Artificial syrup bypasses the intricate process of boiling and caramelisation which makes it impossible to replicate the depth of flavour without the use of synthetic chemicals.

Foodsterr offers a variety of maple syrup varieties like the “Rich Amber” that has a more prolific and full flavour profile with hints of caramel and vanilla. The Dark Robust variety, on the other hand, has a bolder and more complex flavour with a touch of bourbon. With even more alternatives like organic agave nectar and organic maple agave syrup, finding a healthier sweetener for your culinary explorations has never been easier.

Choosing Foodsterr not only fuels you with superfoods but also empowers the communities they support. Through their annual campaigns supporting Thousand Enterprises through cash donations and SingHealth Polyclinics with product donations, they continue their mission to help Singaporeans eat better. Head over to their website to explore their range of natural sweeteners, organic baby foods, dried fruits, snacks, nuts and more. Take your first step towards healthier eating and holistic living.

Foodsterr is a local brand and provider of premium superfoods, committed to offering a wide range of high-quality, nutritious products to health-conscious consumers. Our products are sourced from farms and manufacturers which are committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality. By promoting natural choices, we aim to inspire individuals to eat better for a healthier lifestyle.