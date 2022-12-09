Saudi Company Manga Productions Releases “The Journey” Movie in Mandarin

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Saudi Company Manga Productions releases the official “The Journey” trailer in Mandarin. This step comes from the high demand from international companies to distribute “The Journey,” as the movie in its Mandarin version enticed famous voice actors in China to be part of the film. The official premiere of “The Journey” in Mandarin will be in Hong Kong on December 19th, 2022, and will be streamed on the MyTV Super platform in Hong Kong and Macau on the same day after the premiere. It is worth noting that Chinese dubbing is the fifth language of “The Journey” after Arabic, Japanese, German and English.

The Journey movie is the first Saudi animated film in collaboration with Japan. Its first release was in 2021 in several international countries, such as the United States of America, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others. It is noteworthy that the movie “The Journey” received positive reactions from international audiences and won the Septimius Award in the Netherlands for being the best experimental film for 2022.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions and executive producer of “The Journey,” commented: “Another success added to the movie, which has proven its worth and value in international territories. Our goal at Manga Productions is to export our enriched Arabian culture to the world and to showcase our talented Saudi youth who can compete and prove their skills in developing quality animation and further build the creative content industry in the region.”

In the Mandarin version of the film, actor Wang Xin Hua played the hero “Aws.” He had many prominent leading roles in several works, such as the character of Prince Hans in “Frozen.” and the artist Shang Ting as “Zurara,” who played the famous character Buzz from “Buzz Lightyear.” In addition, the artist Hsia Chih-Chih played the role of “Nizar,” who played the role of the emperor in “Aladdin.” The story of the movie “The Journey” was inspired by From the civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula and ancient Arab stories; where more than 300 people worked on the film, and the Saudi team was mainly involved in illustration, directing, producing, and fact-checking.

Abdulaziz AlNagmoosh, Director of Marketing, Distribution and Business Development at Manga Productions, said: “The launch of the movie “The Journey” in Chinese is an extension of the achievements of the movie “The Journey,” which dubbed in four international languages. We witnessed in Manga Productions the demand and competition of global distribution companies to distribute the film. Conclusive proof of the uniqueness, quality, and originality of The Journey.