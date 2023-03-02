Saudi Tourism Authority Launches Nusuk and Umrah+ in Singapore

Six new Memorandum of Understanding signed with trade and travel partners

Enhanced Umrah+ packages welcome Singaporean visitors to discover the authentic home of Arabia

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) hosted a successful event in Singapore to announce the launch of Nusuk (nusuk.sa), the official Saudi integrated digital platform that offers all pilgrims and visitors an easy-to-use planning gateway for their journeys to Makkah, Madinah and beyond.



Left: Alhasan Aldabbagh, Nusuk President Right: Ustaz TM Fouzy Jumat, President, Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore (AMTAS)

Nusuk, an initiative of the Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program was announced in the presence of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, His Excellency Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. Nusuk will expand the range of choices and enhance the overall experience for travellers visiting Saudi, while also enabling simpler arrival procedures for visitors to perform Umrah.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, His Excellency Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said, “As we open our doors to welcome back the largest group of pilgrims from around the world to Saudi post the pandemic, we look forward to providing an enriching and seamless booking experience, with expanded travel options that will take them on a spiritual journey across different Islamic attractions and offerings between Makkah and Madinah to experience this life changing moment and to discover Saudi’s rich cultural and heritage offerings

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority and Managing Director of Nusuk said, We are committed to making Saudi more accessible to all visitors. For pilgrims we have launched the digital platform Nusuk designed for pilgrims and visitors to plan their spiritual journey seamlessly. Pilgrims from Singapore can apply for an e-visa on the Nusuk platform and can book special packages to Makkah, Madinah and beyond. We are also working with our partners to encourage pilgrims to also explore our beautiful country and experience its many facets through our Umrah+ programs. Saudi is welcoming the world to visit the fastest growing new destination and the last unexplored leisure tourism frontier. This presents incomparable new business opportunities for partners looking to offer experiences in Saudi that will capture the hearts, minds, and imaginations of travelers.”

Alhasan Aldabbagh, Nusuk President-APAC, said, “Like Singapore, Saudi embodies a diversity of cultures, cuisines and landscapes, offering visitors an incomparable travel destination. We look forward to welcoming more travelers from Singapore than ever before. Nusuk will make it easier and more accessible for pilgrims to plan and booking their trip, encouraging them to discover Saudi beyond their spiritual journeys.

Singapore is already a strategic market for Saudi that is deepening relations with partners and is committed to investing and working closely with local players to ensure experiences are relevant and appealing to the Singaporean market. Last year, Singaporean travelers exceeded 12% of 2019 visitor figures and this year we aim to welcome over 60,000 Singaporean visitors.

During the roundtable session, Saudi Tourism Authority announced two key initiatives: enhanced Umrah+ packages and the Stopover Visa.

The enhanced Umrah+ packages are designed to enable travelers to discover Saudi as a great holiday destination with rich cultural and historical offerings, pristine nature and diverse landscapes. Saudi is home to 6 UNESCO World Heritage sites and over 10,000 archaeological sites that are waiting to be explored including Al Balad in Jeddah and Turaif in Diriyah – the birthplace of Saudi together with the mountains of Aseer and little towns offering heritage and cultural experiences – giving visitors the opportunity to experience the true home of Arabia.

The recently announced Stopover Visa is open to all leisure, business and religious travelers flying on SAUDIA and flynas. Travelers can experience a stopover in Saudi for up to 96 hours and enjoy a complimentary one-night hotel stay with Saudia. This makes Saudi a perfect destination for Singaporeans traveling to US, UK and Europe.

Saudi has invested in several giga-projects such as Qiddiya, Neom and the recently announced new Murabba in Riyadh called ‘The Mukaab’ which will be the world’s largest modern downtown.

Find out more about Saudi’s tourism offerings on the Visit Saudi website or explore Nusuk at www.nusuk.sa.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com

About Nusuk

Nusuk, Saudi’s first-ever official integrated digital platform, offers all pilgrims and visitors an easy-to-use planning gateway for their journeys to Makkah and Madinah, and beyond. With Nusuk, travelers from all over the world can easily organize their entire visit, from applying for an e-visa to booking hotels and flights. At a later stage, Nusuk will also be used to schedule visits to important sites, find transportation, curate itineraries and interactive maps.

To learn more please visit www.Nusuk.sa