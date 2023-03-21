SAUDIA Group Announces International Expansion With 25 New Destinations in 2023, Connecting the World to Saudi ArabiaSAUDIA

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2023 – Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) and flyadeal set course to add 25 new destinations in 2023 on SAUDIA Group Network:

Beijing, China

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Djibouti

Chittagong, Bangladesh

Johannesburg, South Africa

Kano, Nigeria

Baghdad, Iraq

London Gatwick, United Kingdom

Nice, France

Lisbon, Portugal

Malaga, Spain

Mykonos, Greece

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt

Tbilisi, Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan

Trabzon, Turkey

Izmir, Turkey

Antalya, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey

Sarajevo, Bosnia

Heraklion, Greece

Rhodes, Greece

Larnaca, Cyprus

Tivat, Montenegro

All new routes are set to begin throughout 2023. The airlines will publish more schedule details on announced destinations soon.

SAUDIA Group Director General, H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar commented on the international network expansion: “SAUDIA Group has been carrying the kingdom’s ambitions, values and traditions across every corner of its network, as it flies the nation’s flag around the world. These new destinations will offer greater access and choices to our guests. Given the increase of demand in international travel, this is the right time to expand our global network in new, exciting ways.”

25 New Destinations in 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9108/159234_2066a24a64b87afd_001full.jpg



SAUDIA has recently launched “Your Ticket Your Visa” in January. The first-of-its-kind service provides guests with even easier access to the Kingdom through a digital integration system that links transit visas with flight tickets. The new service is aimed to encourage passengers to perform Umrah, visit key destinations and attend events during their transit in the Kingdom.

The new service, which covers all international airports in the Kingdom, will allow guests to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, during which they can travel around the Kingdom and perform Umrah. The digital integration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitates the issuing of the transit visa and links it to SAUDIA flight ticket within three minutes.

SAUDIA started in 1945 with a single twin-engine DC-3 (Dakota) given to King Abdul Aziz as a gift by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This was followed months later with the purchase of two more DC-3s, forming the nucleus of what would soon become one of the world’s largest airlines.

Today SAUDIA has 142 aircraft, including the latest and most advanced wide-bodied jets presently available: B787-9, B777-300ER, Airbus A320-200, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330-300. Over the past year, SAUDIA’s initiatives have earned it recognition as a 5-Star Global Airline and a DIAMOND rating in the APEX Health Safety category.

flyadeal’s first flight took off from Jeddah to Riyadh on Saudi National day, September 23, 2017. It was the first airline in the world to launch purely through digital channels, selling 10 thousand seats within the first 24 hours of going on sale.

The low-cost carrier’s network started with a route from Jeddah to Riyadh, and today, their network of flights reaches 27 domestic, international, and seasonal stations.

About Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA)



Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

SAUDIA has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), SAUDIA has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

The airline is ranked as a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and has been awarded Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying in recognition of its comprehensive approach to safety during the pandemic.

Most recently, SAUDIA was named the Middle East’s Fastest Growing Airline in 2022 by Brand Finance® and the World’s Most Improved Airline in 2021 by Skytrax, the second time it has received this prestigious accolade.

For more information on Saudi Arabian Airlines, please visit www.saudia.com.

Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters



Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



Email: [email protected]

About Flyadeal

flyadeal has been created to meet the growing demand for affordable air travel in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. flyadeal, completed four years of operations on 23rd September 2021 (the Saudi’s National Day). The airline now operates a fleet of 26 Airbus A320s – 11 A320 CEOs and 15 A320 NEOs – and recently announced an agreement with Airbus for a firm order of 30 brand new Airbus A320 NEO aircraft and 20 further narrow-body options. flyadeal is owned by the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation.

Fly for Less… flyadeal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.