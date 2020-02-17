“‘Save the last dance for me’: Bianca Manalo, Win Gatchalian get cozy in Paris”

Bianca Manalo is looking very much in love with her boyfriend, Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian.

In her latest Instagram post uploaded Sunday, the beauty queen-actress was seen getting cozy with the politician while posing for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

“Save the last dance for me,” she wrote as caption.

It was in November when Bianca finally set the record straight about her relationship status with Win after she greeted him on their anniversary via an Instagram post.

She shared a photo of her holding hands with her beau, with the caption, “Imagine being loved the way you love.”

Just a month prior, the “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ” star also shared a photo of her with Win in an apparent confirmation of their rumored relationship.

Bianca and Win were first spotted together in public in November 2018.