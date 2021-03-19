Save time and skip the grocery queues with 7-Eleven’s easy to cook All-in-One Meal Kits with pre-prepped quality ingredients for a tasty meal in under 15 minutesRTH-RTC.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

You can now cook up a chef-designed meal in under 15 minutes without the hassle of grocery shopping and long queues! Our All-in-One Meal Kits contain pre-prepped quality ingredients and clear cooking instructions for a fuss-free, quick and tasty meal. Choose from more than 20 different convenient meal kits including Asian favourites and Western gourmet dishes.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 March 2021 – There’s nothing better than sitting down to a freshly prepared meal in the comfort of your own home at the end of a long day. But standing in line at the supermarket and hours of prepping in the kitchen for many us of isn’t much fun, especially if you don’t have a lot of free time or are a novice home cook. To make life easier, 7-Eleven is launching a mouth-watering menu of easy to cook All-in-One Meal Kits, a simple, quick and tasty range of comprehensive meal solutions that will transform even the most time-pressed or inexperienced cook into a confident master chef! These kits won’t only save you time and money, they’re also a joy to cook!

Cook quick, tasty meals at home without the fuss

With over 20 selections including Asian favourites and gourmet Western dishes to choose from, stressing out about what to cook for dinner will become a thing of the past. Each convenient kit contains fully prepared ingredients that are ready to cook or reheat which means no chopping, peeling, washing or marinading. Simply steam or stir-fry the contents and dinner will be on the table in under 15 minutes!

What’s more, the kits contain perfectly portioned, pre-measured amounts of all the ingredients you need. This is a huge plus when it comes to cutting down on prep time, and also means you won’t have leftover ingredients going bad in your fridge, so you’ll be reducing on food waste as well.

And putting the meals together couldn’t be easier. Just open up the packets, follow the super simple step-by-step instructions, arrange on a plate and voilà, a delicious, homecooked meal in minutes! All the recipes have been designed by expert chefs and the kits are made using top quality ingredients and are packed to the highest food safety and quality standards.

The kits are also very affordably priced with some dishes available in both meal for one and meal for two sized servings. So, feel free to mix and match for variety when you have family and friends over for dinner!

Eating in becomes the new dining out with our All-in-One Meal Kits

Here are some highlights from our range of over 20 All-in-One Meal Kits that will let you rustle up chef-designed dishes in less than 15 minutes.

Taste Asia Kapitan Chicken with Blue Pea Rice (Usual Price: Meal for One $8/Meal for Two $13): Kapitan Chicken, also known as Captain’s Curry, is an iconic Peranakan dish well loved by curry lovers for its distinctive flavours and aromatic blend of Southeast Asian spices. A generous serving of striking blue pea rice prepared using butterfly pea flowers, aromatic coconut milk and pandan leaves, makes for the perfect accompaniment.

Watch the cooking video at the link and see for yourself how quickly and easily you could create this Peranakan dish: http://bit.ly/3r3E9bH

Home Chef Imperial Herbal Chicken (Meal for One $7.50): If you’re looking for a warm hug in a bowl, try this hearty double-boiled chicken dish infused with a nutritious herbal broth made from a blend of seven Chinese herbs.

Cooking video: http://bit.ly/38Rjxgt

7-Select Butter Chicken (Usual Price: Meal for Two $7.50): Our menu of All-in-One Meal Kits would not be complete without this all-time 7-Select favourite. Succulent chicken pieces are coated in a thick, buttery curry sauce – a comfort food classic that will certainly put a smile on your face.

The kits are currently available at these selected 7-Eleven stores: https://www.7-eleven.com.sg/Offer. So, head down to your nearest store and check out the range in the chiller section. Kickstart your cooking adventures with an All-in-One Meal Kit today!

For even greater convenience, the All-in-One Meal Kits are available on 7-Eleven’s foodpanda shops so you can order from home and get them delivered directly to your door. What’s more, enjoy $7 off a minimum spend of $11 with the promo code “711NEW“, valid for new and first time foodpanda shops or users only.

More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!