SAVEWO introduces the only Hong Kong-made respirator obtaining top EU and China certifications, enters medical market with increased investment and production capacity

HONG KONG, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — While the COVID-19 pandemic stabilises in Hong Kong and many resume normal life, Hong Kong-based mask developer and manufacturer SAVEWO plans to increase investment and production capacity, pivoting from masks for the mass to the professional medical grade respirator market.



Comparison of international certifications of masks & respirators

The brand new “Extreme Pro+ Respirator” is the world’s only disposable respirator to obtain China’s top “GB19083-2010 Level 3” certification (Extreme Pro+ is the world’s first disposable respirator to be certified under this standard), with a filtration rate at 99.97% or higher. The new product has an efficacy that beats 3M products of the same grade with a pricing point only at half of its competitor’s. It is primed to compete in the international market.

World’s only respirator achieving top EU and China standards, more comfortable than 3M products of the same grade

SAVEWO has been planning for the switch to medical respirator market for more than a year. “Extreme Pro Respirator”, the previous generation of “Extreme Pro+ Respirator”, was the only respirator from Hong Kong to obtain the European Union’s FFP3 certification in 2021. With its exclusive “TYPECOOL+EX” compound extreme filtering technology, its BFE/PFE/VFE ratings are over 99.9% while breathing resistance is less than half of that of traditional FFP3 respirators. “Extreme Pro Respirator” has been adopted by local medical institutions including the Department of Health, The Prince Philip Dental Hospital, Kwong Wah Hospital, Kowloon East Cluster of the Hospital Authority and the Faculty of Dentistry, The University of Hong Kong.

The brand new product “Extreme Pro+ Respirator” is even more advanced in terms of technology and production. Aside from its high protection rate, it is more comfortable to wear than 3M products of the same grade. The patented V-shaped design, in which the headband is longer than the neckband, fits comfortably and securely against the side of a user’s face and head. Its dual-foam pad perfectly seals the gap between the face and the respirator, with fit test passing rate of over 90% after thousands of fit tests. The new respirator fits for most users, which helps hospitals streamline stock management and control costs. Medical professionals can wear the respirator continuously for 24 hours in a comfortable setting while enjoying high protection.

“Comparing to 3M products of the same grade, ‘Extreme Pro+ Respirator’ provides better protection at a halved price point,” said Zen Ding, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SAVEWO. “We aim at increasing our market share in local and overseas medical-grade respirators.”

Revenue for 2022 at HK$300 million with the largest mask production facility in Hong Kong

Founded by Zen Ding and Melanie Choi with HK$6 million initial capital, SAVEWO has invested over HK$50 million in the past three years, embracing “Industry 4.0” and supporting Hong Kong’s re-industrialisation through independent development and manufacturing of protective equipment.

“At the 140,000-sq. ft. facility in Tsuen Wan, 50,000 sq. ft. are set up as a dust-free and germ-free cleanroom, which is the largest in Hong Kong. We have 32 production lines where over 300 employees work around the clock,” said Co-Founder Melanie Choi. As of September 2022, revenue of SAVEWO has reached HK$200 million, with expected revenue for 2022 at HK$300 million, added Choi.

SAVEWO is proud of their innovative product development and extensive manufacturing lines. Their export destinations include the USA, Canada, Germany, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan. Other notable products include 3DMASK Smile, the first barrier-free mask to obtain EU FFP2 and US ASTM Level 3 certification, and 3DMEOW, the first 3D Mask awarded with a design patent in Hong Kong.

About SAVEWO

Founded in 2020, SAVEWO specialises in the innovative development, design and production of health protection equipment, products that make Hong Kong proud. Our products have passed tests by a number of renowned professional testing and certification bodies, namely Nelson labs / SGS / TUV / KOTITI / STC / INTERTEK / Bureau Veritas. SAVEWO is the first mask manufacturer in Hong Kong to mass produce protective respirators certified under Korea KMOEL-2017-64 KF94 / KF99 , and EU EN149: 2001+A1: 2009 FFP2 / FFP3, China GB19083-2010 Level 3, GB2626-2019 KN95 standards.

SAVEWO has the largest mask production plant in Hong Kong with more than 300 employees. Our two-storey flagship production facility in Tsuen Wan has more than 140,000 square feet of floor space, equipped with the biggest dust-free and germ-free cleanroom in Hong Kong, as well as a comprehensive laboratory dedicated to professional product development and quality control. We have 32 production lines running around the clock with a maximum daily output of 800,000 pieces. Our export destinations include the USA, the UK, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and Germany.

For more details: https://www.savewo.com/en/