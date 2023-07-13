Savills expands use of MRI Software in APAC to increase efficiency and maximise data insights to grow and serve its clients

Digital transformation includes South Korea, Japan and Australia

SYDNEY, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading UK-listed global advisory and property services provider Savills has expanded its partnership with MRI Software in Asia Pacific by extending its use of MRI Property Management X (MRI PMX) to now include South Korea, Japan and Australia. The agreement furthers Savills long-standing relationship with MRI in enhancing and streamlining its property management operations in Asia Pacific (APAC).



Eddie Overington leads Savills Asia Pacific IT operations

MRI PMX is well-regarded globally as a powerful real estate and financials cloud software solution that helps reduce overall operating costs, improve strategic planning and automate processes at significant scale.

Critically for an open and connected technology ecosystem, MRI PMX also integrates with other digital solutions and third-party software used by Savills offices across APAC. Savills cites the platform’s familiarity and scalability as making it an ideal choice for property management in the region.

According to Savills, MRI’s PMX platform improves processes, boosts efficiencies, and serves as one of its key digital management tools in APAC. It gives Savills the flexibility to support its growth and other needs specific to the region and nature of its business.

“We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with MRI Software in this region,” said Mr Eddie Overington, Chief Information Officer for Savills in Asia Pacific. “MRI’s open and connected approach enables us to gain efficiencies and insights we use to the advantage of our clients.”

MRI Software Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Mr David Bowie added: “Savills has been a global client of MRI for more than ten years and was in fact the first Australian business to implement MRI’s solutions in 1994. We’re thrilled to be part of empowering Savills more broadly in this region.”

About Savills

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider with an international network of more than 700 owned offices and associates spanning the UK and over 70 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Founded in 1855 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, Savills 70,000 experts offer a broad range of specialised advisory, transactional, management, research and valuation, and investment services. Consistently recognised as best in class across commercial and residential sectors, Savills is proud to be a global leader on ESG and CSR. For more information, please visit www.savills.com.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than six million users worldwide.

MRI became one of the first real estate software providers to serve Asia in 1997. With an office and a state-of-the-art data center in Singapore, plus an office in Hong Kong, MRI is committed to giving local and multinational real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses.

MRI’s Asia Pacific regional headquarters are in Sydney, Australia. Visit mrisoftware.com for more.

