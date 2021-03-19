Saweetie & Doja Cat Tap JessB & OKENYO For ‘Best Friend’ Remix

New Zealand’ JessB and Sydney’s own Okenyo have been enlisted for a remix of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s hit and Tik Tok fave single, ‘Best Friend’.

The remix sees the Best Friend clique travel to the southern hemisphere with the Aukland and Sydney MCs each crafting their own verses, while Saweetie & Doja Cat join back in on the chorus.

“As an artist from New Zealand it is an exciting opportunity to be able to jump on a remix and collaborate with artists of a high calibre such as Doja Cat and Saweetie! Getting the girls together across the world, we love to see it,” says JessB of the remix.

“I admire all these women and regardless of location, we found a way to collaborate!” adds Okenyo. “The song is empowering fire and a damn right bop, I just wanted to join the party.”

Listen to the remix here below.

The original track will feature on Saweetie’s forthcoming album Pretty Bitch Music.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]