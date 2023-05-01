Saxophonist Andrew Oh Has Died

Renowned saxophonist and flautist Andrew Oh has died after suffering a heart attack on Friday, 28th April. Oh’s brother Bernard confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, writing that Oh collapsed before meeting a friend for lunch on Friday, and attempts to revive him failed.

“Music was his life and he liked nothing more than to perform and teach his craft to others. He will definitely be missed by everyone he knew and especially by his family,” Bernard wrote. “Thanking each and every one of you again for all you have done for him.”

Andrew Oh: ‘Change The World’

In his statement, Bernard explained that Oh had a longterm health issue called atrial fibrillation – in 2022 and early 2023 Oh had surgeries to resolve the issue. “Everything was going well as I spoke to him only the weekend before and Andrew told me that he felt so much better now than he has ever felt,” Bernard wrote.

“I would like to thank everyone for their concerns and kind words they have for Andrew, I know he was greatly liked and admired in the music community here.”

The Singapore-born, Australian-based Oh was a highly sought-after session muso for many years. Oh started out his career in Singapore before moving to Hong Kong and backing up artists like The Bee Gees, Roberta Flack, and Sammy Davis Jr. He worked with numerous orchestras over the years as well, decamping to Italy for five years to work with Fred Bongusto’s orchestra.

In Australia, he was called upon by artists like Tommy Emmanuel, Marcia Hines, Margaret Urlich, Grace Knight, and so many more. Oh also served as a touring band member for acts like The Supremes and John Denver.

Oh was a longtime member of Daryl Braithwaite’s touring band, and the singer paid tribute in a post on Facebook on Sunday. “My thoughts and condolences go out to the Family and friends of the beautiful saxophonist and musician Andrew Oh,” Braithwaite wrote. “Andrew was with all of us for The Horses touring band. Rest In Peace.”

Oh also released a number of solo albums, including 2003’s Silk and his most recent: 2021’s Essence Of Oh.

