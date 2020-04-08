“SB19 finds a way to bring hope with new song amid COVID-19 lockdown”

SB19 never fails to make their fans feel happy even during these trying times.

P-Pop group SB19 may be staying at home just like the rest of us, but that doesn’t mean the boys of the five-piece group have already forgotten about their beloved A’TINs. In fact, they have made a song to bring hope to their fans all over the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Instagram, SB19 announced that they would be releasing a new song called “ikako (ikaw at ako)” made by no less than the leader of the group, Sejun.

The post wrote: “Hi A’TIN! Kamusta po kayo? We know how you are fighting well during these tough times. To give you a simple gift of hope and cheer you up, SB19 brings you a surprise song, ‘ikako’ (ikaw at ako).”

Sharing what the song is all about, the post added: “Ang bagong tunog ng pag-asa para sa ating lahat.”

See post below:

SB19 has yet to announce the release date of their upcoming song, but reassured fans that it’s “coming soon.”