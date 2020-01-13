“SB19 open to penetrating international market in the future”

SB19 says they are open to bringing their music overseas.

SB19 is open to doing collaborations and bringing their music overseas in the future. In an interview with the media at the launch of their latest single “Alab”, the group said that while they are focused in the Philippine market at the moment, penetrating the international market might be a possibility in the future.

“Siguro may possibility po pero as of now focus po kami sa P-pop pero in the future po open naman po kami sa possibilities. What if mag-promote po kami sa iba’t ibang bansa hindi lang po sa Korea pero po what if sa US din, open lang po kami sa possibilities,” SB19 member Josh said.

At the presscon, the group’s management revealed that they are currently working on possible collaborations with South Korean boy groups. “Wala po kasi kaming alam sa details pero in the near future po malalaman niyo po ‘yan,” Josh added

The media also asked the boys if they are already used to their new found fame.

“Actually po, honestly, hindi po namin feel na sikat po kami. Hindi naman po lahat ng tao kilala kami, hindi naman po lahat ng tao naple-please namin, ‘yun nga po, pero po sa grupo po namin mas fino-focus po namin na ‘yung feet po namin are still on the ground,” Ken.

SB19 also recently released the music video for “Alab.”

[embedded content]

It has already amassed more than 1 million views as of this writing.