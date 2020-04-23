“SB19 reaches 5th spot of Billboard’s Social 50 chart”

SB19 now joins the likes of BTS, GOT7, Andrea Bocelli, and NCT 127.

ATINs have yet another reason to celebrate as P-Pop group SB19 is now included in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Social Top 50 — another first not just for the group, but for the local music industry as a whole.

Overtaking K-Pop group EXO, SB19 joins the likes of BTS, GOT7, Andrea Bocelli, and NCT 127.

In a press conference for Dunkin’ Donuts last March, SB19 shared how they felt to be part of the Billboard Social 50.

One of the members, Josh, said: “‘Yung mapabilang lang po sa Billboard chart di po namin akalain talaga ‘yon kasi parang nando’n sila Ariana (Grande), Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga. Sobrang grabe totoo ba ito?”

He added: “Para po kasi sa amin, hindi pa po kami enough para mapunta sa Billboard chart na ‘yon, pero dahil po sa tulong ng mga fans namin nangyayari po talaga lahat. Dream come true po para sa amin. Parang nanaginip pa rin po kami hanggang ngayon.”

Meanwhile, Stell stated: “Tsaka ayon po, nung nakita po namin ‘yun, talagang napatanong po kami sa sarili namin na deserve ba talaga namin na mapunta kami sa Billboard? Tapos naglolokohan kami, sabi namin wala na, hindi na tayo aangat, sobrang taas na po ng nasa taas namin na artist.

He went on: “Sabi namin masaya na kami dito sa top 10, sobrang blessing na po nito para sa amin. Hindi po kami makapaniwala na parang kada gigising kami sa umaga, iniisip namin na panaginip lang. Sana po magtuloy-tuloy lang po. At kung papalarin at umangat, mas magiging masaya po kami.”

A five-piece group, SB19 is composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin.