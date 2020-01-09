“SB19 to perform at UP Fair with UDD, Ebe Dancel, Unique”

SB19, the first all-Filipino boy group to train under a Korean entertainment company, will headline the Monday stage of the annual UP (University of the Philippines) Fair to be held at the UP Sunken Garden in Diliman on February 10.

For their first time to join the UP Fair, the five-member group will be performing alongside popular acts such as Unique Salonga, Slapshock, Glaiza de Castro, This Band, Kjwan, Clara Benin, Reese Lansangan, and Philia, among many others.

This marks a new milestone in their career since SB19 was launched in 2018. They have since made waves both locally and abroad—even making it to Billboard Next Big Sound list and, just recently, landing a recording contract with Sony Music.

The Pinoy Pop group’s biggest hit, “Go Up,” has also entered numerous radio and television charts in the country.

Composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, SB19 is managed by ShowBT Philippines.

Check out the full lineup for the Monday stage of UP Fair below: