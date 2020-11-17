“SB19 to stage first online concert: ‘May mga bago kaming inihanda para sa fans namin’”

ere’s what to expect about the upcoming online concert of SB19.

SB19 is set to stage an online concert on November 21. It is the first online concert of the Pinoy pop group which recently released their debut album “Get in the Zone.”

According to the group, a lot of surprises are in store for their fans in the upcoming concert.

“May mga bago po kaming inihanda para sa fans namin. Marami rin po kasi kaming concerts before na parang na-delay nga and na-postponed dahil nagkaroon ng pandemic and this is the time na ipakita po namin ‘yung inihanda namin para sa kanila,” SB19 member Josh said.

Member Sejun remarked that their fans will see the same energy and passion they showcased in their previous live performances in their online concert.

“As for the performances, wala naman siya pinagkaiba kasi before ‘yung previous performances namin hindi pa po kami sumisikat, wala pa pong nanonood sa amin, everytime na nagpe-perform kami, maliit man o malaki man ‘yung stage, talaga pong binibigay namin ‘yung best namin para naman po worth it po ‘yung mga panonood ng mga taong nanonood sa amin at sumusuporta sa amin,” Sejun said.

When asked about how they feel to have achieved so much in recent months, Josh said that they are all very grateful for it and they want to come up with more incredible performances and songs for their fans in the future.

SB19 reaches 5th spot of Billboard’s Social 50 chart

“We are very thankful, of course. Super thankful kami sa lahat ng natatanggap namin although hindi namin siya masabi na parang deserve na deserve talaga namin. Our fans deserve it pero kami, iniisip namin na hindi lang ito ‘yung kaya naming ipakita,” Josh said.

It can be recalled that SB19’s album “Get in The Zone” entered the Top 100 US iTunes Albums Chart after it was released on July 31.

The P-Pop group also landed on the 5th spot of Billboard’s Social 50 Chart last April.

“Lahat ng binibigay sa amin na award tumbasan pa namin ng mas magagandang performances, kanta, [at] albums… Gusto namin tumbasan lahat ng blessings na natatanggap namin. We are thankful and overwhelmed sa lahat ng natatanggap namin,” Josh added.

SB19’s online concert, which is in collaboration with Global Live, will be available globally except for Indonesia and China. Tickets can be bought via Global Live’s payment platforms such as Paypal, and recently through TicketNet. Global Live is an Australian online concert platform that is available globally. Part of the proceeds of the concert will go to families affected by typhoon Ulysses.