“SB19’s music video for ‘Alab’ released”

SB19’s music video for ‘Alab’ was released last Thursday, January 9.

P-Pop group SB19 has officially released the music video for “Alab” on Thursday, January 9.

Released under Sony Music Philippines, the fiery dance song marks SB19’s first single with the said record label.

Watch the video hit below:

[embedded content]

Following its premiere on YouTube, #SB19AlabMV immediately made it to Twitter’s top trending topics.

SB19, officially introduced as a Filipino pop group in 2019, released their first single called “Tilaluha” in 2018.

Last year, the group released “Go Up,” which made it to local radio and television charts.

In just three months, the group has entered two Billboard charts including Next Big Sound Chart and the Social 50 chart.

The five-piece group, trained under Korean entertainment company ShowBT, is composed of members Sejun, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell.