“SB19’s rise in the global scene featured as the P-Pop group becomes Social 50 mainstay”

SB19, the first Filipino artist to reach the Social 50 chart at number 15, has gained the attention of Billboard columnist Jeff Benjamin.

As SB19 spends its 7th week in the Billboard Social 50 Chart, the P-Pop group gets featured on columnist Jeff Benjamin’s Billboard Chart Beat.

According to Jeff Benjamin, SB19’s rise could indicate the rise of P-Pop as the next big thing to watch out for in the global scene — especially with the boys being “able to garner consistent and growing social attention.”

SB19 expressed their gratitude to Jeff Benjamin for featuring them on his column, reassuring that they will continue to represent the OPM in the global scene.

“Thank you @Jeff__Benjamin for featuring us on @Billboard! Rest assured that we will do our best to represent Philippine music in the global scene,” SB19 wrote.

The boys went on to thank their fans, writing: “We would like to thank all the A’TIN who are supporting us right now! Salamat po.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Benjamin responded by saying he hopes to do an interview with the five-member boy group in the future.

“Pleasure is all mine! Keep doing what you’re doing and can’t wait to see what’s next. Maybe we can have an interview one day,” Benjamin tweeted.

He added: “Thank you for reading and sharing the article as well! Glad you like the headline. #SB19BillboardMainstay.”

SB19 has become the first Filipino artist to reach the highest spot on the Social 50, placing at number 15.

According to Billboard, the Social 50 Chart “is powered by data tracked by music analytics company Next Big Sound and ranks the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Wikipedia.”