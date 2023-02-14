SBMA humanitarian team joins search, rescue in earthquake-hit Turkey

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The eight-man humanitarian team that the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) deployed to Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake has started helping emergency responders in the area.

The SBMA said the team conducted an urban search-and-rescue operation on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Turkey’s Adiyaman City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The southeastern city was among the hardest hit by the deadly earthquake on Feb. 6, which claimed more than 36,000 lives in Turkey and Syria as of Monday.

In photos released on Monday, Fire Department Chief Ranny Magno was seen leading the team from the SBMA.

FEATURED STORIES

The team members were also seen sifting through the rubble to look for earthquake victims.

Rescue personnel continued to find survivors under collapsed buildings a week after the earthquake. INQ

RELATED STORIES

SBMA sends humanitarian team to help victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake …

PH to donate $100,000 in humanitarian aid to Turkey quake victims

Turkey ‘deeply moved, grateful’ for PH earthquake aid

lzb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>