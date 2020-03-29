SBMA readies gymnasium, hotel as quarantine facilities for suspected COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said it would convert the Subic Gymnasium as a community quarantine site for persons being probed and monitored for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Subic Gymnasium served as a venue for events during the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year.

According to Wilma Eisma, SBMA chair, efforts were underway to convert the Subic Gym and the former Leciel Hotel as a care and isolation facility for persons under investigation (PUI) with mild to moderate symptoms to preserve the limited capacity of Allied Care Experts Medical Center-Baypointe hospital.

Eisma also issued a set of guidelines that will be effective starting April 1 to prevent the re-entry of Subic Bay Freeport residents into the free port.

On Saturday, Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. confirmed that the first case of COVID-19 in the city is a 75-year-old balikbayan who was admitted to Baypointe hospital. Zambales’ second COVID-19 patient is also being treated in the said hospital.

Dr. Noel Bueno, Zambales provincial health director, said two PUIs in the province had tested negative for the disease on Saturday.

The province listed 155 PUIs and 6,519 persons under monitoring or PUMs.

