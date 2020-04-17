SBS Announces Week Long Eurovision Festival, To Ease The Pain

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 17, 2020

Eurovision may have fallen victim to coronavirus’ cancellation spree, but SBS is still fulfilling our need for the beloved International Song Contest by putting on a week-long festival. It’ll run between Sunday, 10th May and Sunday, 17th May.

The event will still be partially hosted by power-duo Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey AND homegrown hero, Montaigne will still be blessing us with her performance, which was initially set to take place at the 2020 comp in Rotterdam next month. The Eurovision festival will combine SBS’ own show Eurovision 2020: Big Night In! and the Netherlands’ Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light.

“64 years ago, Eurovision was born as an idea to help unite people after a period of turmoil and instability. In 2020, SBS is incredibly proud to fill the gap left from the cancellation of this year’s contest in Rotterdam, with a network event that champions the very same goal,” says Josh Martin, SBS Commissioning Editor and Australian Head of Delegation.

“Music really is the great unifier and a perfect antidote for a nation in isolation. We’ve already seen this through the thousands of apartment block singalongs and virtual choirs and, in this spirit, we promise this will be a fun, exciting and inclusive party that everyone is invited to!

“So get your costumes planned, and your twitter fingers ready as we countdown Australia’s Eurovision 2020 votes.”

Myf Warhurst says, “We can’t wait to see who your favourite acts are, Australia. Will it be one of the bookies favourites – Daði & Gagnamagnið from Iceland, VICTORIA from Bulgaria or The Roop from Lithuania? Or will our love of kitsch see Russia’s Little Big take the virtual crown?”

“Let’s come together and celebrate our passion for music and make this an unforgettable moment in Eurovision history!”

You can watch clips for the songs that would have competed in Eurovision 2020, via Eurovision’s playlist here. Then vote for your faves over at SBS’ poll, allocating 12, 10 or 8 points for your top 3 songs.

We recently learned that Montaigne will still represent Australia at the 2021 instalment. Head here for more info on SBS’ special broadcast.