SBS Cancels ‘South Park’ After 23 Years

It’s a big day for Aussie public broadcaster SBS. It’s been 23 whole ass years but SBS has finally decided to part ways with South Park. The Trey Parker and Matt Stone controversial AF comedy is leaving its long-time home. SBS say re-runs will still be available on SBS VICELAND for the time being.

In a statement, an SBS spokesperson said, “After 23 years, SBS made the decision to let South Park go, mmkay.”

“The edgy, irreverent and often controversial series broke new ground when SBS premiered the cult phenomenon in the late nineties, opening Australian audiences up to a type of humour we’d never experienced before.

“We look forward to breaking new ground with some original content propositions for SBS VICELAND.”

SBS took on the broadcasting rights to the animated series back in the 90s. The SBS Commissioning Editor at the time, Mark Atkin, bought the Australian rights for the show.

“Comedy Central couldn’t get meetings with 10, with Seven, nobody would return their calls. It’s not like a lot of people were putting their hands up,” he said.

So, SBS secured the rights to the show from Season Two onwards.

“After that when all the other networks started knocking and they could have sold the program on to someone else, probably for more money, they decided to stick with SBS because we’d worked with them when nobody else would take their calls.”

A pandemic special of the show is due out soon. It premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday, 30th September — no word yet on whether there’ll be an Aussie broadcast, however new free to air channel: 10 Shake is reported to be taking the show on.

