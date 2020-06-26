SBWS beneficiaries given until June 28 to claim subsidies

BENEFICIARIES of the Small Business Wage Subsidy (SBWS) program have until this Sunday to pick up their subsidies or the unclaimed funds will be forfeited and will go back to the National Treasury.

In a statement on Friday, Finance Assistant Secretary Antonio Lambino 2nd said employees who were notified to claim their two-month cash grants through the MLhuillier Kwarta Padala money remittance outlets would have to claim their subsidies not later than June 28.

Lambino noted that the deadline was an extension from the original cut-off date of June 10.

As of June 24, a total of 41,386 employees under the first tranche of the SBWS program and 56,978 employees for the second tranche have yet to claim their subsidies from MLhuillier, he added.

“Wage subsidies unclaimed after the said date shall be forfeited and shall revert to the government for use in other programs to fight Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” he said.