SC acquits, orders release of 3 drug convicts

THREE persons, both arrested for allegedly selling and possessing illegal drugs in separate police operations, have been acquitted by the Supreme Court and have been ordered released.

Rowena Lumangka was acquitted after the prosecution failed to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Lumangka was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Parañaque City in 2011.

The court held that “the arresting officers failed to strictly comply with the procedures laid down by law and jurisprudence regarding the chain of custody in Dangerous Drugs cases, compromising the integrity of the evidence.”

“Therefore, this court cannot, in good conscience, order the deprivation of Lumangka’s liberty when there is a looming shadow of doubt on her guilt,” the ruling said.

She was ordered immediately released from detention, unless she is confined for any other lawful cause.

In a separate case, the court reversed and set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeals against Ernesto Magat who was arrested for allegedly possessing illegal drugs in Pateros in 2014.



Records of the case showed that the inventory of the seized items was witnessed only by the barangay captain, and there was no representative from the media and the Department of Justice.

“The prosecution did not even bother to explain the failure to comply with the witness requirement. There was likewise no statement that genuine and sufficient efforts were exerted to comply therewith,” the high courtsaid.

Meanwhile, another accused, Salahudin Baraguna, has been acquitted for failure of the prosecution to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt and has been ordered “immediately released from detention, unless he is confined for any other lawful cause.”

Baraguna was collared by anti-narcotics agents in a buy-bust operation in Naga City in June 2014.

The local court found Baraguna guilty for the crime of illegal sale of dangerous drugs.

But the Suoreme Court found out that there was no evidence either on how the item was stored, preserved, labeled, and recorded.

“In light of the foregoing lapses committed by the PDEA agents, the [Office of the Solicitor General] OSG’s assertion, of presumption of regularity in the performance of their official duties must necessariiy fail,” the high court said.

It added that the same “cannot prevail over the constitutionaliy enshrined presumption of innocence in favor of the accused.”

“To conclude, the fatal irregularities in the conduct of the buy-bust operation and the deviation from Section 21 of RA 9165 seriously tainted the integrity of the corpus delicti and the court is constrained to acquit accused-appellant.”