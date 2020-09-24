SC ‘considering’ online Bar exams in 2021 – Chief Justice Peralta

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is considering to have the Bar examinations administered online next year, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta told senators Thursday.

During the Senate hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the judiciary, Senator Francis Tolentino inquired whether the Supreme Court is looking into holding online Bar exams similar to several states in the U.S.

“There is now a move because we are not the only ones confronting this crisis, moves in other jurisdictions, in Michigan, District of Columbia, Louisiana, and also New York to have online Bar examinations,” Tolentino said.

In response, Peralta said: “We are thinking of that.”

“We are considering that next year,” he added.

The Supreme Court en banc earlier approved the schedule of the next Bar examination to November 2021.

The 2020 Bar examination was postponed by the Supreme Court due to the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country, its social and economic effects, as well as restrictions imposed by the government.

Aside from Manila, Peralta told senators that the Bar examinations next year will also be conducted “simultaneously” in two sites in Visayas and Mindanao.

