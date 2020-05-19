SC defers issuance of TRO on ABS-CBN shutdown

THE Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday deferred issuing a temporary restraining order on the closure of ABS-CBN that would have allowed it to resume operations.

According to unimpeachable sources, the SC en banc during its deliberations on Tuesday, the justices instead ordered the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to file its comment within 10 days on the plea of ABS-CBN for a TRO after which the media company shall be required to file its reply.

The Court also ordered ABS-CBN to implead Congress since the franchise case was now pending at the House of Representatives. Then, the House shall be asked to file its comment.

In its petition, ABS-CBN also assailed the NTC’s issuance of a cease and desist order (CDO).