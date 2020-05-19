SC issues SCO vs judge for nativity fete in the face of Covid

THE Supreme Court (SC) has issued on Tuesday a show cause order (SCO) against a lady judge for celebrating her birthday in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high court ordered the investigation of Nabunturan, Compostela Valley, Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 3 presiding judge and her staff for possible violations of quarantine guidelines when she celebrated her nativity.

Judge Cresenciana dela Cruz and staff members allegedly had a celebratory buffet treat in the former’s chambers weeks ago, ignoring strict guidelines on physical distancing.

In line with this, the high court directed the Office of the Court Administrator to submit a report within 15 calendar days to determine whether or not there were violations committed by Judge dela Cruz and her staff.

Recently, National Capital Region Police Office chief MGen. Debold Sinas and the well-wishers at his birthday party were charged for allegedly violating quarantine rules.