SC Johnson and Save the Children Join Forces to Equip a Generation with the Life Skills to Battle COVID-19 and Future Public Health Threats

RACINE, Wisconsin, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With a goal of enabling this generation of children to better protect themselves and their communities, SC Johnson and Save the Children are partnering to educate and enable children worldwide to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. This new partnership will focus on helping children and their loved ones respond to this and future public health threats.

SC Johnson is donating $1 million to help vulnerable and marginalized children around the world. This donation will support Save the Children programs that shine a light on the importance of personal hygiene and handwashing with the goal of slowing the rate of transmission and limiting the impacts of the pandemic on children and their families globally. SC Johnson will support Save the Children’s global response to this pandemic, including efforts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, India and Mexico.

“We all must work together to equip our younger generations with the information and tools they need to protect themselves,” said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. “I am incredibly grateful the teams at SC Johnson and Save the Children were able to quickly form this global partnership, with our shared goal of safer and healthier children and families now and in the future.”

“Save the Children is proud to partner with SC Johnson in helping ensure the world’s most vulnerable children have access to hygiene information, education, nutrition and social-emotional support amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children. “The new world we’re living in reinforces the importance of powerful partnerships like this one, which bring us together as a global community for the safety and well-being of children and families around the world.”

In addition to promoting the importance of good hygiene habits, this partnership also provides much needed support to help manage and overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by:

Supporting children’s emotional needs with educational and psychological support as children struggle to deal with the stress and anxiety during these challenging times.

Addressing food insecurity by providing meals and food vouchers to families.

Educational support by providing books and other materials to support learning at home.

The partnership will also launch a joint social media campaign that allows parents and caregivers to engage children to share and amplify personal hygiene tools, tips and techniques. Details of this campaign will be announced shortly through both organizations’ social media channels.

SC Johnson Doubles Commitment to COVID-19 Relief

The partnership, announced today, coincides with a doubling of SC Johnson’s contributions – from $5 million to $10 million – to support pressing public needs and those battling the virus on the front lines. Efforts taken by the global manufacturer of household and professional cleaning and disinfectant products to date include:

$1 million donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund. 80,000 SC Johnson product care packages donated to hospital workers and first responders in the United States , distributed by the CDC Foundation.

, distributed by the CDC Foundation. $1 million to support various COVID-19 response efforts in Asia , Europe and Latin America .

to support various COVID-19 response efforts in , and . Support for the local medical response to COVID-19 in the company’s backyard by providing meals, snacks and books to school children and care packages to first responders.

SC Johnson continues to assess ways to address the needs of people around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube