SC junks disbarment raps vs Roque, lawyer

THE Supreme Court junked the disbarment case filed against Presidential spokesman and lawyer Herminio “Harry” Roque, Jr. and colleague Romel Bagares.

In a two-page ruling signed by division clerk of court Librada Buena, the SC’s First Division affirmed the resolution dated Dec.15, 2019 of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Board of Governors that dismissed the

administrative case filed by Marlyn P. Salo against Roque and Bagares.

The high court saw no merit in the petition as it failed to establish substantial evidence to penalize Roque.

The complaint filed by Salo, Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo’s sister, stemmed from Roque and Bagares’ false accusations against them, which she said violated the lawyer’s Code of Professional Responsibility.

It was reported that Roque allegedly tarnished the reputation of Salo and his sister by alleging that the lawmaker received bribes and the house of his sister was built through those bribes.

But in its decision, the high court said that “after a careful review of the records of this case, it resolved to adopt the findings of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Board of Governors and dismiss the administrative case filed by complainant for failure to show that respondents are unfit to practice law and be entrusted with the duties and responsibilities pertaining to the office of an attorney”.



