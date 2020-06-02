SC junks petition against ABS-CBN provisional franchise

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition to stop the issuance of a provisional franchise for ABS-CBN even after it has been withdrawn.

During its en banc deliberations, the high tribunal, through its ponente, Justice Marvic Leonen, recommended the dismissal of Larry Gadon’s petition because it failed to comply with the requisites of judicial review.

Sources privy to the deliberations said that the the court did not want to dismiss the case on the basis of mootness alone, but for its non-compliance with the rules. It did not even ask the respondents to the case to comment.

The Manila Times learned that Leonen did not want Gadon’s petition consolidated with that of ABS-CBN, which sought a temporary restraining order against the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) that resulted in the closure of the TV network.

Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe is in charge of the ABS-CBN case.

Gadon withdrew his petition before the Supreme Court which he filed on March 5 against the NTC, Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano and Congressman Franz Alvarez.

Gadon said his petiton was now moot since the act sought to be prevented no longer exists.