SC junks petition compelling disclosure of Duterte’s health

THE Supreme Court (SC) junked a petition for mandamus that seeks to compel Malacanang to disclose President Rodrigo Duterte’s state of health.

Brian Keith Hosaka, SC Public Information Office chief and spokesman, disclosed that the decision was arrived at following the court’s virtual en banc session on Friday.

“I confirm the denial of the petition, but I haven’t seen the actual resolution of the Court yet,” said Hosaka. “Hence, I cannot confirm how the Court voted.”

The petition, filed on April 13 by lawyer Dino de Leon, asked the High Court to order Malacanang to publicize Duterte’s health records from his assumption to office on June 30, 2016 up to the present.

Petitioner also asked the Court to compel Duterte to undergo confirmatory medical tests even as he argued that the Chief Executive was under obligation to disclose to the Filipino people his state of health as provided under the 1987 Constitution.

“….by issuing a writ of mandamus (i) compelling the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, through the Office of the President and/or Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea , to disclose, within 7 days from receipt of the writ of mandamus, copies of the latest medical and psychological / psychiatric examination results, health bulletins, and other health records of the

President ever since the latter assumed the presidency,” it stated.

The petitioner said that “the illnesses acknowledged by the President come within the meaning of ‘serious illness,” adding that “given the gravity of the illnesses, the public release of his medical bulletins becomes a ministerial duty upon request from any concerned citizen.”

The petitioner also argued that he had asked Malacanang for the disclosure of Duterte’s medical records under freedom of information, but the Malacanang Records Office said that his request was “not among the records available on file nor in the possession of the office.”

Duterte admitted in public that he has Buerger’s disease, which causes the swelling of blood vessels as a result of smoking.