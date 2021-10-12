SC junks plunder raps vs ex-Finance exec, 6 others

THE Supreme Court affirmed the ruling of the Sandiganbayan that dropped the plunder charges against a former official of the Department of Finance (DoF) and six others.

In a 10-page ruling, the high tribunal's 1st Division denied the petition filed by the government against the resolution dated March 9, 2011 of the anti-graft court in the case against ex-Finance undersecretary Antonio Belicena, Faustino and Gloria Chingkoe, Uldarico Andutan Jr., Rowena Malonzo, Grace Chingkoe and Catalina Aranas Bautista.

Records of the case showed that Belicena was the former executive administrator of the One-Stop Shop Inter-Agency Tax Credit and Duty Drawback Center.

The center issued P73.76-million worth of tax credit certificates (TCCs) to Chingkoe-owned firm Filstar Textile Industrial Corp. from 1995 to 1997, which were used as direct payment for tax and duties or otherwise transferred to oil companies Petron Corp. and Pilipinas Shell as payment for consumed fuel.

However, the Office of the Ombudsman discovered that the TCCs were backed by spurious shipping documents, supply contracts, processing records and forged delivery receipts, saying that there was connivance between Belicena and the private individuals accused to amass wealth.

In the ruling, the anti-graft tribunal held that the complaint-affidavit of Felix Chingkoe, Faustino's brother, and the investigation report of the Ombudsman said there was no finding that any of the public officers charged acquired ill-gotten wealth amounting to at least P50 million.

It also junked the prosecutor's claim that the accused connived to amass wealth.

In affirming Sandiganbayan's ruling, the high court held that the “petitioner failed to sufficiently allege the existence of a conspiracy among respondents.”

“Contrary to petitioner's claim, public respondents' certifications and signatures on the TCCs were insufficient bases to conclude that they were into any conspiracy to commit plunder or any other crime. It is also insufficient to merely allege that a set of acts had been repeatedly done and aver that these acts resulted in the accumulation or acquisition of ill-gotten wealth amounting to at least P73 million, as in this case,” the court said.

“Under these circumstances, the finding on the existence of the conspiracy to commit plunder was untenable. It must be remembered that plunder is a crime that only a public official can commit, the main plunderer could not be a private individual.”

“It is therefore apparent that the Sandiganbayan properly set aside the warrant of arrest and ruled that there was lack of probable cause to hold respondents liable for plunder,” it said.